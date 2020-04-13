|
Robert A. Sloan, born September 8, 1950, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Mercer and Laura Sloan of West Grove, Pennsylvania.
Bobby's love was horses. He rode, jumped, showed and raced. Bobby also owned and operated Robert A. Sloan Horse Transport out of Cochranville, Pennsylvania.
Bobby also loved sailing his boat "Child of the Wind", with his Jack Russel side kick, Etta James.
Survivors include his wife, Oksana Demchenko; his son Andrey Sloan; his brother, William Sloan of Delaware; and his sister, Mary Bradley, of North East, Maryland.
Final resting place, Union Cemetery, Kirkwood, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 15, 2020