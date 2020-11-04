1/
Robert Allan Main
1948 - 2020
Robert Allan Main, 72 of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Elkton, MD, on July 9, 1948, he was the son of the late James R. and Marie Bell (Peterson) Main.

Robert served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and in the Delaware Air National Guard. Before retirement he worked for Fuji Film.

He enjoyed all things outdoors including, fishing, hunting and gardening. His favorite teams were the Orioles and Ravens. He had a caring, compassionate mannerism towards all animals and even greater love for his two cats, Josie and Jasmine.

Robert is survived by his wife: Christine Ann (Murphy) Main; daughter: Dawn Jackson of Mount Juliet, TN; stepson: Timothy Slonecker of North East, MD; sister: Sandra Loller of Elkton, MD; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 4, 2020.
