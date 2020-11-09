1/1
Robert B. "Bobby" Caldwell
Robert B. "Bobby" Caldwell, age 60 of Peach Bottom and formerly of Marion, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the companion of Kathy Roland.

Born in Conowingo, MD, he was the son of the late Elbert N. and S. Kathleen Pennington Caldwell. Bobby was an auto mechanic before he retired. In his free time, he loved fishing, cooking out, and working on vehicles. Surviving are five children: Robert B. Caldwell, Jr., Bryan Caldwell, Trisha wife of Justin Testerman, John husband of Michelle Caldwell, and Travis Caldwell, all of Marion, VA, two grandchildren, and six siblings: Nancy Martin of Marion, VA, Alice Krauss of North East, MD, Leonard Caldwell of Peach Bottom, Harold husband of Pam Caldwell of Peach Bottom, Beverly wife of Greg McCardell of Lancaster, and Jeremy husband of Rosa Caldwell of Highspire, PA.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Richard "Pete" Caldwell, Kenneth Caldwell, Doris Taylor, and Donald Caldwell.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
144 E STATE ST
Quarryville, PA 17566
(717) 786-3272
