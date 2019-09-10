|
|
|
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Robert Cecil Saunders Rhudy Jr. (Bob) died of complications due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 83.
Bob was born in Elkton, Maryland on February 19, 1936 to Robert and Daphne Rhudy, and was the oldest of seven children. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie; his children, Daphne, Robert and Becky; his grandchildren, Cicely, Wesley, and James; and siblings Lon, George, Phil, and Nancy. He was a member Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church in Asheville, North Carolina.
Known for his work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit, Bob and Connie owned several businesses, including a flower and Hallmark store, a wholesale and retail bait and tackle shop, and the Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, North Carolina.
Bob discovered and fell in love with bicycling in his forties. After a nearly fatal accident in which he was struck from behind by a car while cycling, Bob chose to retire, and he and Connie sold the lodge. He went on to ride his bike across the entire United States four different times, completed many notable century and double century rides, and competed in the Senior Games. Bob loved adventure, travel, and meeting new people. He hiked to Everest Base Camp at the age of 68.
Bob lived by the mantra "no whining," and his friends knew him to be a man committed to discipline and hard work. He truly appreciated life and his good fortune. Any inquiry about his health or state of mind was answered sincerely with a "Never better" or "10 out of 10." He loved corny jokes and remembering the birthdays of virtually everyone in his family and wide circle of friends. He will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803. Online condolences may be offered at www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 11, 2019