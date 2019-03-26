Robert D. "Bob" Dempsey, 81, of Quarryville, formerly of Peach Bottom, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Miriam W. (Wilson) Dempsey, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Merchantville, NJ, he was the son of the late George W. and Ruth (Erickson) Dempsey.

Bob was a graduate of Merchantville High School, Class of 1955. After high school, Bob attended the University of Delaware, earning a Bachelor's degree in agriculture in 1959 and a Master's degree in animal husbandry in 1961.

From 1961 to 1963, Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Having a passion for agriculture, Bob went on to be a dairy farmer for 33 years, retiring in 1997. After retiring, Bob worked for Little Britain Ag Supply, and most recently, for Alger Oil as an oil delivery person.

Bob was a member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church in Quarryville for over 50 years, serving for many years as an elder and also several other leadership roles. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Diane Bennett and husband Bill Melder, of Keller, TX; Dave Dempsey and wife Michele, of New Providence; Mark Dempsey and wife Faith, of Salisbury, MD; Karen Herr and husband Tom, of Peach Bottom; sisters: Ruthann Reppert, of Quarryville; and Doris Snyder, of Rising Sun, MD. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Doris Dempsey, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Dempsey; and a grandson, Macon Kirtley.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a time of visitation at the church from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private in Quarryville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to SEND International, P.O. Box 513, Farmington, MI 48332, or online at www.send.org/give.

Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.