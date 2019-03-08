Robert D. Stubbs, 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

A lifelong resident of Elkton, he was born on Dec. 23, 1951, the son of the late Grayson Sr. and Mary (Meehan) Stubbs.

Robert retired from Chrysler where he worked as an assembler. After retirement, he worked as a mechanic at Midas Muffler in Elkton. He also installed kitchens for Sears and was the owner/operator of S&M Heating and Air.

He enjoyed restoring classic cars, fishing and crabbing. He loved his family and enjoyed the time spent with them. His grandsons were the lights of his life, and he cherished the memories made with them.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy Stubbs; two daughters: Michelle Dunn (John), of Elkton, MD; April Yates, of Newark, DE; a sister, Joann Bragg, of Elkton, MD; and his grandsons: Cody Davis, Gabe Davis and Noah Dunn.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded by two brothers: Grayson Stubbs Jr. and Frank Stubbs.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD. Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses would be most appreciated by the family.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019