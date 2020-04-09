Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ebersole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Daryle Ebersole


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Daryle Ebersole Obituary
Robert "Bob" Daryle Ebersole, age 85, of Colora, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 29,2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA on September 13, 1934 to the late Leroy and Mary Ella (Steif) Ebersole.

Bob was a proud member of the U.S. Army, who served his country with great pride. He had a love for animals. Bob enjoyed taking trips to Walmart and shopping for hours. He collected black walnuts, which was an all-day event while he shelled them. Bob liked watching the History channel, Pawn Stars, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his long-time companion, Virginia "Jane" Johnson; two daughters: Bonnie Osborne and her husband, Pete of Colora, MD; and Wanda Hemler and her husband, Mark of Aberdeen, MD; four grandchildren: Andy Osborne and his girlfriend, Ashley Hammer; Kristin Osborne, Megan Hemler, and Katie Peters and her husband, Steven; sister, Shirley Nuse; sister-in-law, Louise Bartsch and beloved dog, Reggie.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Ebersole; son, Leroy Clayton Ebersole; brothers: Lemoyne Ebersole, and John Wilbur Bartsch; and sister, Faye Fronheiser.

Services will be held at a later date. To send online condolences and to check for updated service information, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -