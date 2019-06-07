Home

Robert Davis Obituary
Robert Davis passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019 after a long medical battle.
Robert enjoyed helping his children on many projects. He also loved spending time with his nine grandchildren. Helping whoever he could. He was employed by Reburns Plumbing & Heating for 22 years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Donna; his children: Kimberly and Ronald, Robbie & Karen, Zachery. Siblings: Eric, Debra. Diane, Cheryl.
Robert is proceeded in death by his son Jeffrey, brother David, mother Betty, father Lester.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 7, 2019
