Robert Doil Palmer Sr. ("Bob"), 93, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born Dec. 8, 1925 in Harlem, KY, Bob was the son of the late Henry Clyde Palmer and the late Annie Mae (Cornett) Palmer.

Bob was a Veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and he cherished every moment spent with his family.

Bob is survived by his five children: Robert Doil Palmer Jr. and his companion, Lisa Mudrock; Rose Taylor and husband Mike; Brenda Graybeal and her husband Bobby; Robyn Devonshire and her husband Terry; and Melissa K. Ward and her husband Tom. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Including his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virona (Callahan) Palmer; and his son, Roger Palmer.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD 21918, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Conowingo Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Conowingo Baptist Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019