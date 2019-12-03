|
|
|
Robert Edward "Bob" Boutin Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 63, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a 3 1/2 year fight with ALS. Robert was born in Wilmington, DE on February 21, 1956 to Sarah Ann (Yedinak) Boutin and the late Robert Edward Boutin Sr.
Bob loved spending time in the outdoors, especially crabbing, fishing, hunting and boating. He was a real handyman, always willing to help out friends, family and neighbors. Bob loved watching the local sports teams, in particular the Philadelphia Eagles....."Fly Eagles Fly"! He loved his Harley motorcycle and muscle cars. Bob loved his family and friends, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Beth (Bard)Boutin; son, James Boutin (Alexes); daughter, Rebecca Boutin; grandchildren: Logan, Brooke and Eden; brother, Brian Boutin (Marcia) and his mother, Sarah (Yedinak) Boutin.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 West Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "ALS Clinical Services" at Johns Hopkins or "The Amedisys Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2019