|
|
Robert Frederick Blomquist, age 87, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on September 26, 1931, he was son of the late Frederick A. and Helen Blomquist. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lori Kangas; sisters, Marian Wicht and Anne Davis; and brother, John Blomquist.
He was married to his wife, Millie, for 61 years, and is survived by his children, Lynn (Andy) Hendrickson, Frank (Anne) Blomquist, Janice (Loren) Tikka, Bill (Julia) Blomquist, Robert (Sheilah) Blomquist, Judy (Eric) Kangas, Jill (Darin) Andersen, Fred (Karen) Blomquist; 51 grandchildren; 138 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joan Nacman, Neil Blomquist, Kathleen Homola, Grace Davis, Nancy Johnston and Charles Blomquist.
He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, a Korean War veteran and a machinist.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 2038 Pleasant Valley Road, Newark, DE. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in Bay View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1703, Elkton, MD 21922-1703.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 5, 2019