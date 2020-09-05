1/
Robert Fulton Holmes Jr.
1939 - 2020
Robert Fulton Holmes, Jr, 80, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Christiana Care-Union Hospital, Elkton. Born in Coatesville, PA on December 28, 1939, he was the son of the late Robert F. Sr. and Margaret McVey Holmes.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Holmes retired from Acme Markets after 37 years. He attended Cherry Hill Methodist Church and was a member of American Legion Mason Dixon Post #194 Honor Guard for 20 years. Mr. Holmes was a car enthusiast who enjoyed antique, classic and muscle cars. He also enjoyed rock and roll dancing.

Survivors include his companion of 25 years, Nancy Simpers; children, Robert Holmes III and wife, Lisa, Minde Holmes, and Mark Holmes and wife, Brandy; sister, Carol Letts, 6 grandchildren; Nancy's children, Anita Simpers and husband, Damian, and Amy Ciurzynski and husband, David, and Nancy's grandchildren, Lauren and Amanda.

Graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Mason-Dixon Post #194 Honor Guard or Cherry Hill Methodist Church in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
