Robert Harry Van Leer, age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Alice Taylor Van Leer.Mr. Van Leer was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed trips to Delaware Park.Survivors include his sons, Robert "Bobby" Van Leer (Elissa), Plainfield, IN, Kevin Van Leer (Jodi), Tom Van Leer, both of Elkton, MD, and Steve Van Leer (Melissa), North East, MD; sister, Alice Small, Moorestown, NJ; grandchildren, Tucker, Tessa, Jeremy, Richard, Shane, Jarod, and Rachel; and 3 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Mr. Van Leer was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Borman Van Leer; and brothers, Eddie and Wilfred "Butch" Van Leer.Funeral service and interment will be private.