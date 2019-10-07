Home

Robert Handlin "POP", Wilmington, DE passed away September 30, 2019 at his home. Born November 25, 1940. He survived by Daughters, Sheila Scott (John), Barbara Dougherty (Joe), Sons, Robert Handlin (Elisa), Paul Handlin, Jesse Handlin. Grand Children, Kenny Maxwell, Michael Haggerty, Andrea Quighley. Great Grand Children, Michael Haggerty Jr., Elanor Haggerty, Chase Handlin and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Delores Handlin & Daughter Tracy Handlin.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019
