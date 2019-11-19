|
Robert John "Robbie" McCarthy, age 28, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Maryland on December 4, 1990, he was the son of Veronica "Ronni" Elliott McCarthy, Wilmington, DE, and the late Robert J. McCarthy.
Robbie was employed in the construction industry and above all, loved being with his family. He had attended St. Hedwig Catholic Church and school and was a graduate of Pencader Charter High School.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sister, Alicia E. McCarthy, Wilmington, DE; and maternal grandmother, Charlotte F. Martin.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Private interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Limen House, P.O. Box 1306, Wilmington, DE 19899.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019