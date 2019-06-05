Robert James Rowe of Charlestown, MD, passed peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 68. Born March 29, 1951 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy Ellery Rowe.

Rob was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Susquehanna Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, the Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 1510 of Port Deposit, MD, and of St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Perryville, MD. Rob was a master welding engineer and the owner/operator of M.R. Props of North East, MD.

A family man through and through, Rob is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Robyn Rowe of Charlestown, MD; son, Lance Rowe and wife, Jennifer of Elkton, MD; stepson, Chip Collins and wife, Lisa of Warrenton, VA; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Conner Rowe; and three brothers, John, David, and Richard Rowe.

In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Rowe; and sisters, Betty Giovanazi, Nancy Adair, and Mary Rocheleau.

Robert Rowe answered to many names: Rob, Bob, Greek, Pa, Grand Pa Pa, Robby, and the PROPtologist. A longtime waterman with his captain's license, he was also known as Captain and Captain Bob. His passion for seafood was legendary. Best known to many as Santa Claus, Rob donned his red and white Santa suit and brightened the lives of countless children and adults during the holidays. Beloved for his kindness to all, his devotion to family, and his unique talent for telling a "good story," Robert Rowe will be missed by countless friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11 AM, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, PA., Perryville, MD. Fr. John R. Schaeffer of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church of North East, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on June 5, 2019