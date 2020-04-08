|
|
Robert Keith Letts, 65 of North East, MD, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born in Elkton, MD, on January 26, 1955, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Betty May (Goodnow) Letts.
Robert retired from the U.S. Post Office, working in Rising Sun, MD as a clerk and letter carrier.
He enjoyed old films, reading and traveling, especially to Disney World.
He is survived by a brother: Kevin Gary Letts of New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to the .
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2020