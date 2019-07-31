Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lisa Scott Funeral Home
552 Lewis Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bobby" Davis Jr.


1981 - 2019
Send Flowers
Robert L. "Bobby" Davis Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Davis, Jr., age 37, of Elkton, MD departed this life July 24, 2019.

He was a 1999 graduate of Elkton High School and a former teacher and coach at Bohemia Manor High School

His Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, August 2nd, at Wright's A.M.E. Church, 125 Booth Street, Elkton, MD, where viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 am only. Interment will be at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover, DE.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at

www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.