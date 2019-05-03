Robert Langley Morris, 91, of Rising Sun, MD passed away peacefully with his family present on April 21, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1928 in VA, to the late John Henry Morris and Ida Wise (Profitt) Morris.

Robert was a proud Army veteran of WWII where he served from 1945-1949. He worked as a farm manager at Woodstock Farm in Chesapeake City, MD for over 30 years. He later worked for Cecil County Roads Department and retired in 1997. In his free time, Robert enjoyed fishing and playing cards with his family and friends.

Robert is survived by his sons: Thomas H. Morris, of Chesapeake City, MD; Timothy L. Morris and his wife Tina, of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Cathie L. Morris, of Middletown, DE; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his two sons: Robert Allan Morris and Louis F. Morris.

A graveside service will be held for Robert in Upperville, VA, privately, and at the convenience of the family.

Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019