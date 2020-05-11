Robert Lee Kunkel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Kunkel, Sr., age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on January 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Lawrence F. and Jane Hoffman Kunkel.

Mr. Kunkel retired from U.S. Steel. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as attending car shows and ballroom dancing.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Lee Kunkel (Maureen) and Scott Lee Kunkel (Holly); grandchildren, Calum, Allison, Jessica, Alona, Jack and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Hallie and Cyrus.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kunkel was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Kunkel; and son, Robert Lee Kunkel, Jr.

Funeral service with interment in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD, will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved