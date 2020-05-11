Robert Lee Kunkel, Sr., age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on January 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Lawrence F. and Jane Hoffman Kunkel.Mr. Kunkel retired from U.S. Steel. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as attending car shows and ballroom dancing.Survivors include his sons, Larry Lee Kunkel (Maureen) and Scott Lee Kunkel (Holly); grandchildren, Calum, Allison, Jessica, Alona, Jack and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Hallie and Cyrus.In addition to his parents, Mr. Kunkel was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Kunkel; and son, Robert Lee Kunkel, Jr.Funeral service with interment in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD, will be private.