Robert Stuart Jr., 54, died Sunday morning, February 9th at the home of his cousin and very good friend Donna Davis.
Robbie, as he was more commonly known as by his family and friends, was unfortunately not known for his good life decisions. But for those that did give him a chance, know that he was a very hard worker and could be helpful around the house. He loved music of all types and his favorite song was "Only God Knows Why" by Kid Rock.
Robbie is survived by his twelve grandchildren, his four children: Natasha Stuart of Rising Sun, Robbie Stuart of Quarryville, PA, Tiffany Stuart of Oxen Hill, MD, and Zachary Stuart of Quarryville PA; two sisters, Christa Fisher of Quarryville, PA, and Dawn Prewitt of East Fallowfield; and his beloved mother Barbara Prewitt of Rising Sun; his best friend and uncle, David Stuart of Rising Sun. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Stuart Str.
There will be a celebration of Robbie's life on February 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 21, 2020