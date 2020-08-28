Robert Lewis "Bob" Parker died peacefully at his home on August 8th, 2020 after a 2-year fight with prostate cancer. He was 67. Bob was born on May 2nd, 1953 in Wilmington, DE, to the late Lewis Conrad and Mary Walker Parker. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; and sons Luke and Jake of Dayton, MD; sister Mary Lou Parker and brother Steve and wife, Karen Bansbach Parker, of Earleville, MD; and brother Dave Parker of Townsend, DE. He was preceded in death by brothers Bill and Don.



At the age of 6, his family moved to Earleville, MD, where he attended Cecilton Elementary and Bohemia Manor High School. Bob attended University of Maryland, College Park from 1971-1975 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology. He remained in the College Park area after graduation, working in a variety of jobs, until he entered the electronics field where he worked as a purchasing agent. In 1988, he decided to become a Realtor, like his father, L. C. Parker, and his brother Steve, who had taken over his father's Brokerage in Cecilton. Throughout Bob's 32-year career in Real Estate, he worked with Mount Vernon Realty and Century 21 in Laurel, RE/MAX in Howard County, where he rose to the level of manager, and Maryland Real Estate Network in Fulton, where, for the past 5 years, he served as an agent and Broker.



Bob and Carolyn married in November 1994 and were blessed with twin sons in July of 1998.



With his varied interests and his love for others, Bob's life was as bright as his stunning smile. He particularly loved sports, both as a naturally-gifted athlete (soccer, baseball, skiing, softball, racquetball) and as a spectator - his life-long love affair with the Orioles is legendary to those who knew him and, for the past 25 years, he has volunteered for the ball club in a ticket sales capacity. He coached baseball for his sons' teams for many years and positively influenced a lot of young ballplayers with his inclusive, encouraging manner.



A gentle, loving man with a fun, energetic, genuine, and caring nature, Bob will be sorely missed by his family and his many close friends and associates.



A virtual service is planned for family and friends. For service details, email lovebobparker@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store