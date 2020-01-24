|
Robert Jamison Stradling, age 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Trenton, NJ, to Maurice and Mabel Jamison Stradling.
Bob grew up at various locations in Bucks County, PA. He graduated from Newtown High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He played baseball in both high school and college and was a lifelong Phillies fan. His education, made possible by the U.S. Navy and the G.I. Bill, consisted of attending six colleges and universities, earning a B.S. in Education from East Stroudsburg University, a masters degree from the University of Pennsylvania and the successful completion of the Doctoral Examination from the same school.
Bob taught mathematics at Richardson Park Junior High School and became the first principal of both Stanton and Skyline Junior High schools. He also served as Assistant Superintendent for Personnel before retiring in 1981. Bob was a lifelong Presbyterian and was an active member of Elkton Presbyterian Church.
Bob enjoyed reading, playing golf and writing pun-filled poems for special occasions celebrated by relatives and friends. He and his family enjoyed vacations on Cape Cod for many years. Winters in his retirement were made pleasurable by playing golf and associating with friends and relatives in the Stuart, FL, area.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Nixon Stradling.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Baldwin and husband, Jeffrey, Newark, DE, and Nancy Roberts and husband, John, Colorado Springs, CO; and son, Rev. Robert N. Stradling and wife, Sharon, Malvern, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Craig Baldwin (Stacy), Bear, DE, Honor Roberts (Joseph), Somer Heckert (Joshua), all of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jamison Roberts, San Antonio, TX; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Andrew, Jared, Carlos, Sierra, Jonathon, Sean, Serenity and Hunter.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment in Elkton Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church, at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 29, 2020