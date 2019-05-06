Robert Vanlear "Van" Funk, 67, of Elkton, MD passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Vanis and Estelle Funk.

Mr. Funk retired from Motiva Oil Refinery, Delaware City, DE. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church and loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, riding his John Deere gator, cutting firewood, farming and spending the winter months in Florida.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Beverly Thomason Funk; children, Patty Miner (David), Colonial Beach, VA, Van Funk Jr., (Melissa), Elkton, MD, and Gideon Funk (Angel), Elkton, MD; brother, William V. Funk and sister Linda A. Funk, both of Elkton, MD, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Funk was preceded in death by brothers, Wallace W. Funk and Joseph L. Funk and sister, Patricia J. Phillips.

Visitation will be held 6 PM until 8 PM, Friday, May 10, at Hicks Home of Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton. Funeral service will be at 10 AM, Saturday, May 11 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton 21921 with interment following in Boulden Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Maranatha Baptist Church at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019