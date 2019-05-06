Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
3141 Old Elk Neck Road
Elkton, DE
Robert Vanlear "Van" Funk, 67, of Elkton, MD passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE on June 4, 1951, he was the son of the late Vanis and Estelle Funk.
Mr. Funk retired from Motiva Oil Refinery, Delaware City, DE. He attended Maranatha Baptist Church and loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, riding his John Deere gator, cutting firewood, farming and spending the winter months in Florida.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Beverly Thomason Funk; children, Patty Miner (David), Colonial Beach, VA, Van Funk Jr., (Melissa), Elkton, MD, and Gideon Funk (Angel), Elkton, MD; brother, William V. Funk and sister Linda A. Funk, both of Elkton, MD, 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Funk was preceded in death by brothers, Wallace W. Funk and Joseph L. Funk and sister, Patricia J. Phillips.
Visitation will be held 6 PM until 8 PM, Friday, May 10, at Hicks Home of Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton. Funeral service will be at 10 AM, Saturday, May 11 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton 21921 with interment following in Boulden Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Maranatha Baptist Church at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019
