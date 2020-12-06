1/
Robert Venson Arthur
1930 - 2020
Robert Venson Arthur, 90, of Elkton, MD passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Handley, WV on November 20, 1930, he was the son of the late Robert and Vivian Staten Arthur.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Arthur achieved the rank of Sargent. He had worked at Chrysler Corporation and retired from General Motors after 30 years.

Survivors include his children, Tracy Daly, Matthew "Randy" Arthur and Robin Lynn Arthur; sister, Jerry Stubbs, New Castle, DE; grandchildren Brian Dodd, Jessica Arthur and Casey Witt and many nieces and nephews including Shirley Leigg (Jim), Bowie, MD.

In addition to his parents Mr. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Page Arthur, daughter, Gwendolyn Meekins, granddaughter, Stacy Dodd, and siblings Virginia, Frank, Jean, Vivian, Violet, Viola and Billy.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2020.
