Robert W. "Bob" Curley, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Born in Lynn, MA, on June 3, 1934, he was the son of the late Thomas W. and Mary McIlwraith Curley.
Bob was a National Guard veteran and retired as vice president of sales for a leather tannery. He enjoyed building, gardening and cooking.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Sandra Curley; children, Donna Zacker of Virginia, Lisa Curley of Pennsylvania, Robert Curley, Jr. of Michigan, Tina Cinque and Christopher Covert, both of New Jersey; grandchildren, Dustin, Caitlyn, Nicholas, Madeline, Gabrielle and Christopher; and sisters, Sandra Abbott and Marion Ruggiero, both of Massachusetts.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Burton Curley.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
