Robert Wade Smith, Sr., age 68, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Mr. Smith had worked for Chrysler Corporation as an assembler, and at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Survivors include his sons, Robert W. Smith, Jr., Baltimore, MD, and Walter J. Smith (Maryann Stanley), Elkton, MD; and step-son, Phillip Holbrook, Elkton, MD.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jean Holbrook Smith; and brother, Walter C. Smith.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.hickshomeforfunerals.com