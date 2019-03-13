|
|
Robert Wayne Preston, 71, of North East, MD, died Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Perry Point VA Medical Center, Perry Point, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on May 28, 1947, he was the son of the late William W. and Idella R. (Reynolds) Preston. He was the husband of the late Deborah Sue Preston who passed in 1991.
Robert served his country proudly in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he drove a school bus for Jim Marshall. He also had previously worked for Cecil County Roads Dept. and was a former prison guard.
He was a member of VFW Post 6027, North East, MD.
Survivors include his children: Mary E. Preston, Melissa Haase, Pam Petrides, Robert Preston Jr.; grandchildren: Ethan, Brianna, Gabriel Robinson; plus eight additional grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded by a brother, Richard Preston; and two sisters: Kay McGlothlin and Lana Lee Pierce.
Services are private.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019