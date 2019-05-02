Robert William Rafer, 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Union Hospital of Elkton. Born Oct. 10, 1933 in Norwich, NY, he was the son of late Edward and Grace Hankinson Rafer.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as an Engineer by Stone and Webster of Cherry Hill, NJ.

He is survived by his wife, Gale Rafer, of Elkton, MD; sons: Scott Rafer, Dwayne Rafer, Keith Rafer; daughter, Wendy Rafer Harrison; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Rafer.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Chris Rafer.

Heaven has gained a gifted carpenter, inventor and artist. He was a humble man that could do great things. More importantly, he was a loving husband, our dad, grandfather and great grandfather.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 6, 1 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, May 6, 12 Noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Bradley Lee will officiate. Interment has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery of Owings Mills, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

