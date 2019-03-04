Robert Wright Gregson, Jr., 83, of North East, MD, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD.

Born in Elk Mills, MD, on March 30, 1935, he was the son of the late Robert Wright Gregson Sr. and Agnes Harriett (Riggs) Gregson.

Prior to his retirement, Robert worked as a repairman for Chrysler Corp. Most of his life, he willingly worked two jobs, taking care of his family.

After his retirement, he enjoyed camping, especially at Outdoor World. He liked working cryptograms and watching football, calling his son during the game to see if he was also watching. Most of all, he loved his family, cherishing the time they spent together. He took great joy calling each of them on their birthdays, singing happy birthday, then to his delight, hanging up as soon as he was done so they didn't have a chance of thanking him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. Gregson; children: Robert G. Gregson Sr. and spouse Marty; Vanessa Rose, Laura Gregson, all of North East, MD; his grandchildren: Robert T. Gregson and spouse Lisa; Christina Perez-Rose and spouse Esau; Dorothy Greene and spouse Felisha; George Gregson; Megan Dillon and spouse Lee; Robert G. Gregson Jr.; Javier Morfin; and four great grandchildren: Alexiya Diaz-Rose, Mariana Perez-Rose, David Gregson and Leah Gregson Sponenberg.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four of his children: Sharon A. Gregson, Mark Allan Gregson, Dora Green, Wanda Sue Barnett; a granddaughter, Michelle McCleary; and his two sisters, Phyllis and Irene.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 12 Noon at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD, with visitation beginning an hour prior to service. Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East. MD.

