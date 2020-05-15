Roberta Kennard Farmer
1942 - 2020
Roberta "Bobbie" Kennard Farmer, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE on January 29, 1942 to the late Ralph and Sara (Mynich) Mears.

Bobbie was a Registered Nurse for thirty-five years and impacted many of the lives she encountered on a daily basis. She worked for Kirk Army Hospital, Harford Memorial Hospital, Cecil County Health Department as a visiting nurse, and Perry Point Veterans Hospital where she retired in 1999. After her retirement, Bobbie and good friend, Ava Blackburn organized and taught classes called Healthy Lifestyle Classes at the Cecil County Health Department.

Bobbie was a Den Mother for Pack 92 cub scouts when her son was younger. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was on the Rising Sun High School Alumni Committee where she helped organized many events. During her free time, Bobbie enjoyed sewing, planting in her flower garden and traveling throughout the country. She was a huge fan and season ticket holder of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles. Her greatest pleasure was found in spending time with her family. Bobbie was very proud of her family and was always their loudest cheerleader. Having touched many lives, the unforgettable memories of Bobbie will be cherished by those who were lucky enough to have known her.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Michelle Farmer, siblings, Sandra Lilly and her husband, David, David Mears and his wife, Ann, Patricia Phillips and her husband, Vernon, Stephen Mears and his wife, Donna, and George Mears. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, C. William Farmer, son, James Farmer, and brothers, Richard M. Mears and Paul R. Mears.

Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "CCST", Cecil County School of Technology to assist nursing students with fees associated with the program (uniforms, exam fees, textbooks, etc.). Please be sure to include "Nursing Student" in the memo section of the check. Send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



Published in Cecil Whig on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
