Roberto "Bob" Marrero, 60, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in Puerto Rico on April 10, 1959 to Jose (PePe) Marrero Cordova and Carmen Delia (Bonilla) Marrero.

Bob worked for GM for 28 years until his retirement in 2009. He loved to work, and went on to work maintenance part time at the YMCA. Bob stayed in touch with his GM friends online and at various gatherings.

A sociable man, Bob never met a stranger. He was funny and quick witted, often having a one-liner to contribute to a conversation. Bob was a kind hearted person who would go above and beyond to help anyone.

He enjoyed playing golf, Black Jack at the casino, attending car shows and his Chevrolet SSR which, was his pride and joy. Above all, Bob loved his family. He continued to court his beloved wife, Julie throughout their lives together and was always by her side. Bob was an amazing man, and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Julie Marrero; two sons: Tony Marrero (Candice), Brian Marrero (Angela); five grandchildren: Marissa, Anthony and Finn Marrero, Alexis and Tyler Ritchie; parents: Jose and Carmen Marrero; four siblings: Bill Marrero (Patty), Jose Marrero (Glenda), Carmen (Ron) Phillips, Milagro (John) Blanton; niece, Krista Vivar who viewed Bob as a father; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob is also survived by his beloved dogs, Bailey and Mollie.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Casual Dress. Interment will be held privately.

Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019