Robin Levitsky Schaible, 67 of Elkton, MD, died Friday, September 27, 2019 at home.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 21, 1952, she was daughter of the late Aaron David and Elaine (Betansky) Levitsky.
Robin received her nursing degree at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, DE and was then employed at the VA Hospital in Elsmere. Later, she worked at St. Francis Hospital, West Park, Gilpin Manor, Thomson Estates Elementary Schools, Home Healthcare and Chesapeake Care Resources. In addition, after retirement Robin mentored students at Thomson Estates Elementary.
Robin was active in Special Olympics for more than 27 years, where she served on the Board of Directors.
Family and friends were very important to Robin but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Robin also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching hummingbirds and summer days boating with her family.
Robin had a smile that would light up every room. She was loved and adored by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. There are so many from the community whose lives she's impacted and affectionately looked at her as a second mom.
Survived by her husband of 45 years: James M. Schaible and three sons: Joshua Schaible (Mallory) of Cobbs Creek, VA, Adam Schaible (Kelly) and Jacob Schaible both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren: Ally, Chloe, Ivan and Collin; sisters: Barbara Kelly of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Linda Elwood of Rising Sun, MD and Abbe Barbato of Rehoboth Beach, DE,
A Memorial Mass will be held 4:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD. There will be a viewing at the church from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Special Olympics in care of Crouch Funeral Home 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901. Contributions will go to the Special Olympics of Maryland.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 2, 2019