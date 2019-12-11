|
Robin Davis Slater passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD on May 10, 1970 and attended Bohemia Manor HS. She is survived by her parents William and Sandra Davis, her husband of 21 years Steven Slater, Four children Michael Davis, Amber Wright, Lacey Siple and Brittany Slater. Also 5 grandchildren. Robin loved her family and friends, going to the beach and celebrating Christmas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cecil Whig from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019