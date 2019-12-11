Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin (Davis) Slater


1970 - 2019
Send Flowers
Robin (Davis) Slater Obituary
Robin Davis Slater passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD on May 10, 1970 and attended Bohemia Manor HS. She is survived by her parents William and Sandra Davis, her husband of 21 years Steven Slater, Four children Michael Davis, Amber Wright, Lacey Siple and Brittany Slater. Also 5 grandchildren. Robin loved her family and friends, going to the beach and celebrating Christmas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cecil Whig from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -