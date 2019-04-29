Roger Alan Howell, 52, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Delaware on May 19, 1966, he was the son of Edward P. Howell, Cambridge, MD and the late Barbara Strahorn Howell. Mr. Howell was also predeceased by his brother, David E. Howell.

Mr. Howell was a meter specialist for Delmarva Power and prior to that had worked at Edward P. Howell, Inc. He loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting and playing golf.

In addition to his father, survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sharan Taylor Howell; children, Harrison J. Howell and Taylor M. Howell; sisters, Martha Harris, Elkton, MD and Norma Howell, Cambridge, MD and brother, Daniel Howell, North East, MD.

Visitation will be held from 4 pm until 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Ott's Chapel, Ott's Chapel Road, Newark, DE 19702. Funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison and Taylor Howell Scholarship Fund and sent to Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.

