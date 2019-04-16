|
Roger Douglas Goodwin Sr., 64, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at home.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on Sept. 16, 1954, he was the son of the late Alva Jr. and Pauline (Aleshire) Goodwin.
Roger enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survived by two daughters: Angel M. Goodwin-Hailey (Heath), of New Orleans, LA; Jacqueline R. Goodwin, of Conowingo, MD; three sons: Rodger Goodwin Jr. (Lisa), of North East, MD; Ray Goodwin (Cassandra), of Rising Sun, MD; Marcas A. Goodwin, of Port Deposit, MD; one sister, Sandy Kennedy, of NC; three brothers: Danny and Timmy Goodwin, of DE; David Goodwin, of NC; grandchildren: Courtney, Brittney, Matthew, Dillon, Noah, Alexis, Cadance and Emily.
Funeral services are Thursday, April 18, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to help with funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019