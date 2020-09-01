Roger Lawrence Persons, age 76 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1943 in Ossing, NY to the late Lawrence Robert Persons and Lydia Sunset (Olson) Persons.
Roger achieved his degree from Cornell University, which he was extremely proud of. He was a soldier in the US Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. Roger enjoyed many hobbies which included: reading, traveling, and camping. He leaves behind his beloved dogs, Sammy and Geisha.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Lauri Dixon and her husband, Eric; son, Chris Persons and his wife, Kelly; grandchildren: Brandon Persons, Alyssa Grafton, Ethan Dixon, Emma Dixon, and June Persons; and sister, Carol McLain.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Lee Persons and sister, Irene Lasalle.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "Alzheimer's Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.