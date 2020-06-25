Ron Murphy's journey began in Yarrawonga, Australia 73 years ago and concluded in Portage, Indiana on Wednesday, June 24th. He was a fervently proud Australian happy to share his multiple opinions on American life, music, sports and politics while always living on his own terms.
He leaves behind 3 Grandchildren (Will, Ryer, Vayle) who will very much miss their Poppy, 3 Stepsons (Pat, Chris, Corey), 2 Stepdaughter's-in-law (Krista, Jillayne), a Brother-in-law (Bob), a Sister-in-law (Eileen), an Uncle-in-law (Chuck), an Aunt-in-law (Susan), many nieces and nephews and devoted Wife of 20+ years, Sharon Murphy. Ron was quick to make friends, human and animal alike, throughout his life's adventures. We love you Ron, may you Rest In Peace.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to one of the following charities in Ron's memory:
- Guardians of the Green Mile Animal Rescue (gotgm.org)
- Catholic Charities of Wilmington, Delaware: (ccwilm.org)
- Shriner's Hospital of Chicago: (donate.lovetotherescue.org)
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 25, 2020.