Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Ronald A. Meekins

Ronald A. Meekins Obituary
Ronald Arthur Meekins, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Elkton on December 12, 1935, he was the son of the late Roland and Ella Clayton Meekins.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Meekins retired from General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, DE. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Hazel Coulbourne Meekins; children, Dianne Myers, Newark, DE, Brian Meekins, Elkton, MD, Edward Meekins, Rising Sun, MD, and Laura Combs, Elkton, MD; brothers, Dudley, Ken, Gerry, and Joe Meekins, all of Elkton, MD; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meekins was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Meekins.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019
