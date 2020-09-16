Ronald Arthur McGuirk, 74 years, of Perryville, MD, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Christiana Care Union Hospital of Elkton, MD, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born April 15, 1946 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Jacqueline F. McGuirk.



Ronnie was a 1965 graduate of Perryville High School. He enjoyed a long career as a leader in the road construction industry starting with James Julian, Inc. and ending with Daisy Construction before retiring in 2008.



He enjoyed golfing and had a tremendous love for his wife. He never met a stranger or missed an opportunity to engage in conversation and boast about his children and grandchildren. Above all else, time spent with his family were his most treasured moments.



He is survived by Connie, his beloved wife of nearly 48 years; his loving children: Bradley and Valerie McGuirk, Jamie and Robert Jones, and Courtney and Ricky Woollens; his pride and joy, his seven grandchildren: Reagan, Ryleigh and Rachael Jones, Taylor and Brady McGuirk, and Hannah and Tripp Woollens. He is also survived by his two brothers, Gary and Michael McGuirk.



At this time, a private service will be held for the family. A public Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 17, 2021 in honor of Ronnie's 75th birthday. Please save the date. Our family greatly anticipates sharing all of your memories of our incredible husband, father, and grandfather.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made payable to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.



