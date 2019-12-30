Home

Ronald James England


1945 - 2019
Ronald James England Obituary
Ronald James England, 74 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in Elkton, on March 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Charles and Lorena (Inbody) England.

He served his country proudly during Vietnam in the Air Force.

Ronald retired from the University of Delaware after 32 years of service as a baker.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, watching football, both college and pro, and working in his yard including splitting wood, planting and caring for his flowers. The joy of his life was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years: Barbara England; his children: Monica Garrett (Andy) of Landenberg, PA and Shannon England (Meredith) of Townsend, DE; a brother: Ken England of Rising Sun, MD; and his two granddaughters: Maddie and Penny.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions payable to , in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020
