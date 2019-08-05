|
Ronald Lee Andrew, age 74, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in Centreville, MD, on September 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Donlin F. and Marie Langford Andrew.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and Purple Heart recipient, Mr. Andrew was a retired home improvement contractor. His memberships included VFW Post #8175 and the American Legion Cecil Post #15, both in Elkton.
Survivors include his partner of 45 years, Alice Orr; daughter, Kimberly Bryan and husband, Harry, Middletown, DE; grandsons, Cody and Tyler Bryan; and sisters, Theresa Story, Lois Parsons, both of Newark, DE, and Robin Thomas, Queen Anne, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Wallace Andrew.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019