Dr. Ronald Lee Webb, Jr., 54, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Ronald Lee Webb, Sr. and Margaret Ann Racine Webb of Zellwood, FL. He was known by family and friends as Lee.
Lee was the Pastor at Salisbury Baptist Fellowship from June 1997 until the present time and was also an Adjunct Professor for Liberty University Online, School of Religion from 2011 until the present. Prior to that he had been a Resident Director and Adjunct Professor of Bible at Cedarville University (OH) from 1993 to 1997.
His education included: 1983 graduate of Elkton Christian High School, Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Liberty University (VA) in 1987, Master of Theology with concentrations in Theology, Biblical Exposition, and Administration in Christian Higher Education from the Dallas Theological Seminary (TX) in 1991, and most recently a PhD in Theology and Apologetics from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary (VA) in 2019. Lee enjoyed reading, photography and genealogy, and was a "life-long scholar". Most importantly, Lee was a faithful servant of God!
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Melissa Ann Spicer Webb; 3 children, Ronald Lee Webb, III (Casey) of Delmar, MD, Cameron Joshua Webb (Michaila) of Salisbury, and Molly Evangeline Webb of Hebron; a brother, Paul Walden Webb (Victoria) of Astatula, FL; a nephew, Anthony Webb of Astatula, FL; a father in law and mother in law, Jack & Jacquelyn Spicer of Middletown, DE; and several other brothers in laws, sisters in laws, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Salisbury Bible Fellowship with a visitation beginning at 12:30pm. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Officiating will be James Seip.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Salisbury Bible Fellowship, 1500 Court Plaza Lane, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019