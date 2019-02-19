|
|
Ronald Purcell Jones, 62, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. Born May 16, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Granderson Jones Sr. and Alice Owens Jones.
Ronnie was employed by Mt. Ararat Farms of Port Deposit, MD. He is survived by his brother, Granderson Jones Jr., of Aberdeen, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., and/or the Kaufman Cancer Center of Bel Air, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 25, 11 a.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 25, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019