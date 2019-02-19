Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Purcell Jones


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Purcell Jones Obituary
Ronald Purcell Jones, 62, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. Born May 16, 1956 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Granderson Jones Sr. and Alice Owens Jones.
Ronnie was employed by Mt. Ararat Farms of Port Deposit, MD. He is survived by his brother, Granderson Jones Jr., of Aberdeen, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., and/or the Kaufman Cancer Center of Bel Air, MD, in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, February 25, 11 a.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, February 25, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.