Ronald S. Hammond


1940 - 2020
Ronald S. Hammond Obituary
Ronald Scatchard Hammond, 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Oxford, PA, on January 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine Lindecamp Hammond.

A veteran of the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, Mr. Hammond retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a material handler. He enjoyed bowling, stamp collecting, and woodworking. Mr. Hammond was also a member of the Moose Lodge #851, Elkton, MD.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ethel W. Brown Hammond; children, Ronald S. Hammond, Jr. (Sherry), Independence, VA, Jacqueline Crowe (Greg), Marion, VA, Donald Hammond (Jennifer), Fort Washington, MD, and Jeffrey Hammond (Jessica), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Hammond, Kristy Hammond Smith, Amber Hammond Jones, Shawn Hammond, Jordan Parker, Katherine Hammond, Leighanne Hammond, and Conrad Hammond; 4 great grandchildren and siblings, George Hammond, Lake Placid, FL, and Virginia Poff, Oxford, PA.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ross, and a grandson, Corey Hammond.

Memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 15, 2020
