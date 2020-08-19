1/1
Ronald S. Hammond
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Scatchard Hammond, 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Oxford, PA, on January 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine Lindecamp Hammond.

A veteran of the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, Mr. Hammond retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a material handler. He enjoyed bowling, stamp collecting, and woodworking. Mr. Hammond was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton, MD.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ethel W. Brown Hammond; children, Ronald S. Hammond, Jr. (Sherry), Independence, VA, Jacqueline Crowe (Greg), Marion, VA, Donald Hammond (Jennifer), Fort Washington, MD, and Jeffrey Hammond (Jessica), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Hammond, Kristy Hammond Smith, Amber Hammond Jones, Shawn Hammond, Jordan Parker, Katherine Hammond, Leighanne Hammond, and Conrad Hammond; 4 great grandchildren; and siblings, George Hammond, Lake Placid, FL, and Virginia Poff, Oxford, PA.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ross; and a grandson, Corey Hammond.

Memorial service will be held from 12 Noon until 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, 71 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD, with a time of fellowship from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved