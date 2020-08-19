Ronald Scatchard Hammond, 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Oxford, PA, on January 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine Lindecamp Hammond.A veteran of the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, Mr. Hammond retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a material handler. He enjoyed bowling, stamp collecting, and woodworking. Mr. Hammond was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton, MD.Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ethel W. Brown Hammond; children, Ronald S. Hammond, Jr. (Sherry), Independence, VA, Jacqueline Crowe (Greg), Marion, VA, Donald Hammond (Jennifer), Fort Washington, MD, and Jeffrey Hammond (Jessica), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Hammond, Kristy Hammond Smith, Amber Hammond Jones, Shawn Hammond, Jordan Parker, Katherine Hammond, Leighanne Hammond, and Conrad Hammond; 4 great grandchildren; and siblings, George Hammond, Lake Placid, FL, and Virginia Poff, Oxford, PA.In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ross; and a grandson, Corey Hammond.Memorial service will be held from 12 Noon until 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, 71 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD, with a time of fellowship from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.