Ronald William Knisley, 82, of Pittsboro, NC, went to be with God on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge.

A native of Kingwood, West Virginia, Ronald was born June 30, 1936 to the late Paul Knisley and Helen Thacker. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lake Champlain.

He graduated from the University of Delaware with a Master's degree in History, and George Washington University with a Master's in Personnel Administration. He was a longtime employee of the U.S. federal government. He loved history and the Bible, and spending time in the woodshop and playing trivia.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Audrey; daughters: Diane Hain, Linda Jaeger; sister, Joyce Knisley; grandchildren: Jessica Coyle, Chris Coyle; and great grandchild, Aiden Coyle.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at Ebenezer UMC, 724 Beaver Creek Road, Apex, NC 27502, with Pastor Ben Williams officiating the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson's Foundation https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give Published in The Cecil Whig on May 31, 2019