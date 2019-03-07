Rosemary Lee Parker, 63, of Elkton, MD passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Iaeger, WV on December 24, 1955, she was the daughter of Billie Jean Payne Lee, Elkton, MD and the late George Troy Lee, Jr.

Rosemary's life revolved around her family. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, working in her yard, woodworking and when she was younger, weight lifting. She worked as a phlebotomist and also at the YMCA for many years,

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, William Gary Parker; daughter, Jamie McClanahan-Oals (Steve); step-daughter, Jennifer Parker Blansfield (Roland), all of Elkton, MD; siblings, Joyce Lee Gills, Jimmie Gail Lee, Troy Lee, Rhonda (Niki) Parsons; and grandchildren, Mikayla and Korie Oals and Victoria and Sarah Blansfield.

In addition to her father, Rosemary was preceded in death by her sister, Christina Lee.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, March 11 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD with funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary