Rossy Owen Adkins, 87 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at University of MD, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
Born in Hinton, WV, on February 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Silas A. and Lottie (Atkins) Adkins.
He retired after 39 years of service with General Motors as a Line Inspector Manager.
Rossy was an avid beekeeper, and enjoyed gardening and hunting. He was a man of all trades, and could do just about anything. He was a great cook.
Survived by his wife: Bonnie (Mash) Adkins; their four children: Kayla Pettit of Elkton, MD, Lisa Adkins of Elkton, MD, Ross Adkins of Fort Polk, LA and Jessica Adkins of Elkton, MD; one sister: Grace Meadows of Beckley, WV; and three grandchildren: Colton, Madelyn and Jason.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
