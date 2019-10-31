Home

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
View Map
Roy A. Carpenter Jr.


1933 - 2019
Roy A. Carpenter Jr. Obituary
Roy A. Carpenter, Jr. 85 of Earleville, MD passed away on October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Carpenter was born on December 9, 1933, son of the late Roy A. Carpenter, Sr. and Grace Louise Craig Carpenter. He was a lifetime resident of Earleville, working as a farmer and owner of standard bred race horses. He and his brother have operated Carpenter Brothers since 1965. Roy has lived on Blythewood Farm since 1962, working for David McQueen until he and his brother purchased the farm in 1996.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Charles A. Carpenter in 1970.

Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine Barcus Carpenter; 3 children, Constance S. Przybylek (Jack) of Bear, DE, Roy W. Carpenter (Susan) and Catherine L. Rehfuss (John) both of Earleville; a brother Curtis Carpenter of Earleville; 3 grandchildren, John and Monica Rehfuss and Courtney Carpenter and a great-granddaughter, Abigael Bristow.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 4 from 9:30 to 11:00 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD. 21921
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 1, 2019
